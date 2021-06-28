SRM University-AP sets new records on pinnacles of excellence

The maiden graduating students of SRM University-AP unleashing the power and setting records - Incredible Placements, soar higher to International Universities, and Entrepreneurial Ventures and Start-Ups.

SRM AP is ever the first private university in India to achieve twin placement of ₹ 50 lakhs with PVP Inc., a strategic partner of Google Japan, SRM University- AP equips and provides world-class opportunities to its graduates to pursue their career across India and abroad.

"Every moment at SRM-AP was so defining. Academics and research, 24×7 student-run Next Tech Lab, Semester Abroad and Entrepreneurship at UC Berkeley, USA and winning Hackathon in Bay area competing with MIT, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon gave us the wide exposure of the real world, which would not have been possible without the continuous support of our faculty and university management. Now, it is time that we start our life in Japan, and we are very much looking forward to the new chapter" says Rajarshi and Saptarshi, students from B.Tech-CSE.