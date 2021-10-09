Social Welfare Department Secretary Pooja Jain flags off Garba Rath

The Garba Rath program was organized by Child Protection Committee, Social Welfare Department, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu under 75, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This Garba Rath was flagged off by Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Pooja Jain. Giving information in this regard, Deputy Secretary of the department, Jatin Goyal said that this Garba Rath will go to the various parts of Daman on the Navratri on the nine day and give information to the people about the various schemes being implemented by the Social Welfare Department. Along with this, information will also be given through street plays during the day, as well as awareness will be spread by visiting various pandals of Navratri such as child protection, child helpline-1098, women empowerment, child development and nutrition campaign, adoption, women safety, women Helpline-181, Sakhi Kendra (one stop center), Senior Citizens Helpline-14567, Children's Home, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Divyang Pension, Widow Pension, Old Age Pension.

On this occasion, the program manager of Child Protection Committee, Sanjeev Kumar Pandya and the team of Child Protection Committee and District Child Protection Unit were present.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:04 AM IST