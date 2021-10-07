'When it comes to Garba, nobody comes close to her': As Navratri begins, netizens get nostalgic for Falguni Pathak

The festival of Navratri is here and festive vibes can be felt in the air.

Navratri is the official beginning of festivities in India. It is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April).

This year's Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. Celebrations include worshipping nine Goddesses in nine days, stage/ pandal decorations, chanting of the scriptures of Hinduism and more.

However, you'll agree that perhaps the best part of Navratri is 'Garba'. On all nine days, people gather to perform Gujarati folk dance called 'Garba'. People play Garba for hours on end to celebrate the festival.

In India, if there's one person who makes Garba special, it's singer Falguni Pathak. She's the unofficial queen of Garba. Every year Pathak sings songs and people lose themselves in the melody and play Garba with vigour. However, owing to COVID-19, Navratri hasn't been as exciting as people were banned from coming together in groups to stop the spread of the virus.

This Navratri, netizens are getting nostalgic for Pathak and her songs.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.https://twitter.com/sjhwnace/status/1445743879387430920?s=20

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:45 PM IST