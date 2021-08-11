SJVN’s 5 projects generated record 1580 MU in July 2021

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN during his visit to 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station inspected the operational activities of these projects. He stated that he is fully satisfied with the operational performance and informed that SJVN has set record of Power Generation from all its generating units including renewable projects in the month of July 2021 with 1580 MU surpassing the previous record of 1563 MU in July 2020. In FY 2021, against total Design Energy of 8700 Million Units, of its five Power Stations comprising of two Hydro Power Stations in Himachal Pradesh, two Wind Power Stations and one Solar Power Station in Maharashtra and Gujarat it has established a new benchmark of generating 9224 million units of energy.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:31 AM IST