SJVN’s power stations clock highest ever monthly power generation

SJVN, a Schedule ‘A’ and ‘Mini Ratna’, Power PSU, under the efficient leadership and far-reaching vision of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma, has continuously been on the path of progress. Two of the company’s major power stations, the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, which is the country’s largest underground Power-House and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, SJVN have set new records of highest ever generation in the month of July 2021.

SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved the highest monthly power generation, surpassing its previous record of 1213.101 Million Units to 1216.565 Million Units on 31st July 2021.

Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.9057 Million Units of power in the month of July 2021, beating its previous best 333.6951 Million Units in July 2020.

Congratulating SJVNites on this achievement, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, said, “This is a matter of great pride for us. It is the core values of SJVN - Professionalism, Accountability, Sustainability, Teamwork, Excellence, Innovation and Trust, that have been the driving force behind the company’s success over the years and I sincerely appreciated the relentless efforts of the team to take SJVN to newer heights. I also urge all the SJNVites to work tirelessly to provide 24X7 power to the nation in the testing times aroused from the spread of COVID-19.”