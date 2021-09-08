e-Paper Get App

SJVN has been conferred with Dun & Bradstreet - Corporate Award 2021

FPJ Bureau
SJVN has been conferred with prestigious Dun & Bradstreet - Corporate Award 2021 in the category of Best Growth Performance-Power. The award has been presented in a virtual conference titled India's Top 500 Companies 2021. The event was graced by Guest of Honour Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Special Guest Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The event showcased the performances of front runners among India Corporates.

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN has been in the forefront of turning SJVN into a diversified multinational power company with operation and construction of projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Starting out as a purely hydropower company, with Sh. Sharma in the leadership SJVN today has ventured into Thermal Power, Wind and Solar energy generation, and into electricity transmission also.

