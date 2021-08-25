Guv RV Arlekar & CM Jai Ram Thakur honours NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN as Distinguished Alumni of Palampur Agricultural University

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar & Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur today presented a Scroll of Honour to Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, and honoured him as a distinguished alumnus of Ch. Sarwan Kumar HP Krishi Vishvavidyalaya , Palampur.

The Governor, as Chancellor of the University was presiding over the 16th Convocation function of CSK HP Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, a premier agricultural university of the country.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, attended the convocation, as chief guest of the function while Shanta Kumar, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh graced the occasion as Esteemed Guest of Honour.

At the Convocation, among the 393-degree recipients there were 21 scholars who received their PhD degrees, 8 were conferred Gold Medals, 110 students received their Master’s degree and 262 students received their graduate degrees.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:27 AM IST