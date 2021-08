A table tennis competition was organized by Daman Diu Sports Department on Friday in Daman in which Shrinathji School student of Daman Bansi Singh won first place in the under-19 category and Shreya Singh was third and Rinku Rajguru has secured third position in the Under-17 category. Congratulations have been extended by the school family and the Board of members for this achievement.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:54 AM IST