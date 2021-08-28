Harit Diwas: More than 2L saplings planted in DNH and Daman and Diu

With the wholehearted involvement and participation of people, more than 2 lakh saplings were planted in the territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Administration has constantly strive to increase the forest cover, green spaces in urban and rural areas including the quality through improved planting materials and has achieved commendable results. During the last five years 1467 ha (14.67 sq.km) of forest plantations, about 100 ha (1 sq.km) of mangrove plantations, 25 km of road side plantations and 74 km of bamboo plantations have been created in the territory.

However, the Administration envisioned to make greening a way of life through people’s movement. The Administration acknowledged the efforts made to improve the green spaces in industries, institutions, homesteads besides government lands and the role played by District Panchayats, Municipal Councils, Gram Panchayats, Industries, Hoteliers, commercial entities and public at large in greening the territory besides the efforts made by the Administration.

To rededicate and reaffirm our commitment with resolve towards protection of ecology, environment and forests, improvement of our habitats with greenery, and to buttress the efforts of the Administration, the UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu as part of Sahayatra celebrated Harit Diwas under the theme Grow Strong, Stay Strong on 25.08.2021 by involving all sections of the society.

Massive tree planting programme was taken up in more than 378 locations across Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli covering both rural and urban areas. Educational institutions, Health & Wellness Centres, Primary health centres, Community Health Centres, Hospitals, Government Institutions, Industries, commercial units and Individual households whole heartedly participated in the noble cause and planted more than 2 lakhs saplings in the entire territory of DNH & DD. It is heartening to note that the future of our territory, the children, students and youth have turned out in large numbers and with great enthusiasm participated in the tree planting programme. Apart from 378 locations, to enable planting of saplings by individual families, the Administration had kept 400 saplings each in all 20 Panchayats in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 1000 saplings each in all 14 Panchayats of Daman. As part of Harit Diwas, 49250 fruit bearing and timber yielding saplings were distributed in the form of green kit to 2800 households in DNH, Daman and Diu for planting & grow the same in their homesteads and farm lands.

The efforts should not stop here and should continue with a momentum. The trees planted need to be protected and allowed to grow so that it gives us the tangible and intangible benefits besides performing its role in ecosystem structure, functions and services.

