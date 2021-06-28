SCOPE’s Green Initiative

Pursuant to its resolve towards creating a cleaner and sustainable environment, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in India has achieved sustained reduction in energy consumption in two of its office complexes at Lodhi Road and Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi. These two office complexes accommodate corporate and regional offices of 65 PSEs.

Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE informed that reaffirming SCOPE’s renewed commitment towards environmental sustainability, in the year 2020-21, savings in power consumption were around 3.82 million units equivalent to savings worth over Rs. 4 crore. In the last 5 years, such efforts by SCOPE and its constituents have resulted in saving of 9.54 million units equivalent to over Rs. 11 crores.