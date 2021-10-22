Rotaract Club organises Beach Clean Up Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty

The Beach Clean Up Drive was conducted on 17th October 2021 at Girgaon Chowpatty from 4 pm to 6 pm. The founder of the organization Akshat Shah firstly briefed the volunteers about the instructions to be followed during the drive. The volunteers were provided gloves and other tools requirements. The volunteers were asked to make a group of 5, and collect the waste, in the waste buckets provided to them. It took one and half hour for this procedure. Lastly, the founder ended the drive with a vote of thanks. Everyone returned to their houses safe and sound.

