Rotaract Club of Hinduja College celebrates ‘Rakhi with Khaki‘

Rakhi with Khaki is a Community Service Initiative taken by Rotaract Club of Hinduja College celebrated Raksha bandhan with our National heroes - the police officers. The event was conducted in three states - Maharashtra (Mumbai) at V.P Road Station, Rajasthan (Jodhpur) at Sardarpura Police Station, and Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior) at Morar Police Thana.

Rtr. Mishika Jain, Rtr. Mahak Kankaria and Rtr. Smriti Tomar tied rakhi to the officers. The police officers were kind enough to co-operate and offered a great hospitality. The officers were really happy and felt emotional when rotaractors tied rakhi on their wrists and they treated them as if they were their own sister. The common public present in the police station appreciated the initiative. Rotaractors truly felt overwhelmed by the appreciation and response they got. It really gave them the inspiration to do initiatives like this in future.

ALSO READ HC declines urgent hearing on plea by Deepak Kochhar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:23 AM IST