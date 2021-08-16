e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:26 AM IST

Raksha Mantri inaugurates BEL Transducer Production Facility, Oxygen Concentrator

FPJ Bureau

The Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, on Friday inaugurated (through Videoconference) the Transducer Production Facility established at Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL)’s Bangalore Complex, and Oxygen Concentrators manufactured by BEL under the PM Cares initiative, at a ceremony organised as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) of India. Anandi Ramalingam, officiating CMD, Directors and other senior officers of BEL and the Ministry of Defence were present.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:26 AM IST

