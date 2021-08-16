Raksha Mantri inaugurates BEL Transducer Production Facility, Oxygen Concentrator

The Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, on Friday inaugurated (through Videoconference) the Transducer Production Facility established at Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL)’s Bangalore Complex, and Oxygen Concentrators manufactured by BEL under the PM Cares initiative, at a ceremony organised as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) of India. Anandi Ramalingam, officiating CMD, Directors and other senior officers of BEL and the Ministry of Defence were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:26 AM IST