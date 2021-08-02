BEL wins 3 Governance Now Awards, Director-HR wins HR Leadership Award

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) received three Governance Now Awards: for Nation Building, HR Excellence and Digital Security; and K M Shivakumaran, Director (HR), BEL received the HR Leadership Award. The awards were presented by Dr Kiran Bedi at the 8th Governance Now PSU Awards ceremony held virtually on July 29, 2021. All four awards were received by K M Shivakumaran, Director (HR), BEL. The Governance Now Awards recognise the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that have been key to the country’s growth.

K M Shivakumaran, Director (HR), BEL, received the HR Leadership Award for being a dynamic and visionary HR leader. His rich and varied experience as a HR professional has helped in transforming the HR function to be an enabler in business. He has been instrumental in adopting and implementing new HR policies. He takes keen interest in the well-being of employees and their families.