Praful Patel to get addl charge of Andaman Nicobar with upgradation as Lieutenant Governor

An exercise is underway by the Government of India to hand over the charge of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep, if sources are to be believed, the posts of the Chief (Administrator) of these three Union Territories. Preparations are underway to be upgraded to the post of Lieutenant Governor, sources also say that administrator Praful Patel will help the common man by completing effective and result-oriented works in the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep in a short time. All the basic facilities including education, health are provided. Simultaneously, the success achieved in providing the benefits of welfare schemes and schemes of the central government to the last person of the society, due to which the central government wanted to handed over the responsibility of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Administrator Praful Patel and the head of the three states (By giving appointment as a lieutenant governor) wants to get the benefit of his service till 2026 to the people of the three Union Territories. The Central Government is also preparing to give representation to one of the nominees from the fields like social, educational, industrial, literary for the purpose of providing representation to the Union Territories in the Rajya Sabha. Due to which, along with the Lok Sabha, now the Rajya Sabha will also get an opportunity to present the development needs and problems of the Union Territories. It is noteworthy that in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the tradition of appointing a political person as administrator in place of IAS officers in the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, Lakshadweep.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:27 PM IST