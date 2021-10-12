Union Territories Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu bag awards

On the successful completion of 3 years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, this award ceremony was organized and it was named Arogya Manthan 3.0. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar and other officials of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were present in this award ceremony. On behalf of the Union State, Health Director Dr. VK Das, Ayushman Bharat Yojana officials and other Ayushman friends made their presence known through video conference.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:42 PM IST