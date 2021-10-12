e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:42 PM IST

Union Territories Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu bag awards

Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu were awarded 2 awards for their best performance under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

On the successful completion of 3 years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, this award ceremony was organized and it was named Arogya Manthan 3.0. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar and other officials of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were present in this award ceremony. On behalf of the Union State, Health Director Dr. VK Das, Ayushman Bharat Yojana officials and other Ayushman friends made their presence known through video conference.

ALSO READ

Excise Department staff greets Daman Deputy Collector Charmi Parekh
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal