Excise Department staff greets Daman Deputy Collector Charmi Parekh

Excise inspectors and their staff in Daman congratulated Charmi Parekh for his new responsibility. During the farewell function, Charmi Parekh, who has been the Deputy Collector and Excise Officer in Daman district for more than 4 years, was greeted by the Excise Inspector and his staff with a bouquet of flowers and wished him well for his new responsibilities.

ALSO READ Farewell function organised at Daman collectorate for Dr. Rakesh Minhas and Charmi Parekh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:37 AM IST