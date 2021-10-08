e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:37 AM IST

Excise Department staff greets Daman Deputy Collector Charmi Parekh

FPJ Bureau
Excise inspectors and their staff in Daman congratulated Charmi Parekh for his new responsibility. During the farewell function, Charmi Parekh, who has been the Deputy Collector and Excise Officer in Daman district for more than 4 years, was greeted by the Excise Inspector and his staff with a bouquet of flowers and wished him well for his new responsibilities.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:37 AM IST
