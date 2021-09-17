PFC wins 'Rajbhasha Kirti' Puruskar for Best performance in Official Language

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, has won the prestigious 'Rajbhasha Kirti' first prize for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. PFC has won these prizes in the category of Public Sector Undertakings in region ‘A’ for best performance in the Official Language implementation.

Home Minister Amit Shah presented both these awards to Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD PFC, during Hindi Diwas Celebration-2021 organized at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. PFC has been conferred this award for the eighth time in a row (winning first place for the sixth time).

PK Singh, Director (Commercial) & Projects (Additional Charge), PFC, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC, G Jawahar, CGM (Official Language), PFC and Arun Shrivastava, General Manager (Official Language), PFC were present on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:07 AM IST