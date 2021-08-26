e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:51 AM IST

PFC in pact with NHPC to lend funds for the development of hydro projects

To also, provide funds for NHPC’s acquisition of stressed projects
FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC Ltd. to lend funds for the development of Hydro Projects by NHPC. PFC will also provide financial assistance for the acquisition of stressed projects.

NHPC, a Schedule-A Miniratna Category-I CPSE, is engaged in development of hydropower in India and has also diversified into Solar & Wind Power. NHPC also provides consultancy services to Hydro Power and Renewable Energy Projects.

Subir Saha, Executive Director (Projects- SR, ER&NER, CSP&C), signed the MoU on behalf of PFC while V. K. Maini, ED (Strategy, BD & Consultancy) signed on behalf of NHPC Ltd. on 24th August 2021. The MoU was signed in the presence of P. K. Singh, Director (Commercial) & Addl. Charge (Projects), PFC, R. R. Jha, (ED-In-charge Projects), Manoj Sharma, ED (L&D), Praveen Verma, SGM (L&D) and Nitin Kumar, GM (Central Sector Unit), PFC.

The signing of the MoU will further bolster the long-standing association between PFC and NHPC and will herald a transformational opportunity between the two organizations. The association will also serve to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, contributing to sustainable development initiatives in the country.

ALSO READ

State-owned PFC inks pact with NHPC to finance hydro projects

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal