Parsi community leaders meet administrator Praful Patel on Navroz

The people of Daman Parsi community met the Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep, Praful Patel on the occasion of Holy day Navroj. On this occasion, the leader of Parsi community Aspi Damania, and others greeted Administrator Praful Patel by presenting him a bouquet. During this, Administrator Praful Patel also congratulated them for Navroz.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:41 AM IST