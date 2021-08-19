Administrator Praful Patel inaugurates satellite-based connectivity facility in Lakshadweep

Advertisement

Administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep Praful Patel inaugurated satellite based connectivity facility in Lakshadweep. This high-capacity facility will ensure high-speed broadband connectivity, fast mobile and landline telecommunications services in the islands and provide a major boost to the local economy.

During this, Minister of State for Communications Dev Singh Chauhan also joined through Video conferencing. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has executed this project.

It is noteworthy that under the able leadership of Modi, India is also moving rapidly towards digital. An example of this is that today the Union Administrator and Minister of Communications has inaugurated satellite based connectivity to increase the speed of internet in Lakshadweep.

Thursday,August 19, 2021