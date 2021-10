NTPC pays Rs 3,054-cr final dividend for 2020-21

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it has paid the final dividend of Rs 3,054.45 crore for 2020-21. For the financial year 2020-21, NTPC Ltd has paid a final dividend of Rs 3,054.45 crore, being 31.5 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, NTPC said in a statement. The real-time gross settlement (RTGS) advice for the transfer of Rs 1,560.93 crore, as the government's share in the final dividend, was presented to Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh, by NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh. This is the 28th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:53 AM IST