PSA Oxygen Plant at NTPC Dadri inaugurated

The PSA Oxygen Plant at NTPC Dadri was inaugurated by the Chief Guest B Srinivasa Rao, CGM NTPC Dadri on October 07,2021. The inaugural function was also graced by Suresh Venkatesh, GM(O&M); Bidhan Kumar Chattopadhyay(Operations); G K Mohanty, GM (Fuel Management); Dr Kamal Purushottam,CMO; DKS Rautela, AGM(EEMG-Gas), A K Ghildiyal, DGM(HR), HODs and senior officials of NTPC Dadri. On this occasion medical staff members were also present.

This inauguration was done as per the guidlines from MOP and in series of dedication of PSA Oxygen Plant in each state and UT to Nation, funded by PM CARES by Hon'ble Prime Minister through virtual inauguration from AIIMS Rishikesh.

The virtual inauguration and address by Hon'ble Prime Minister was also witnessed by B.Srinivasa Rao,CGM(Dadri) with senior officials and employees at Seminar Hall ,Administration Bldg.,NTPC Dadri.

In NTPC Dadri Oxygen plant, there are two plants of capacity 5 m³ per hour each, which Is sufficient to generate 83 litres per minute.

This plant was installed in view of preparedness against COVID pandemic. This unit of NTPC Dadri will help to tackle any untoward incident of Requirement of medical oxygen in township and vicinity.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:49 AM IST