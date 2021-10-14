Now Bariatric Surgery OPD is also available at Haria LG Rotary Hospital Vapi

Obesity has being growing out of proportion due to faulty lifestyle habits and decreased physical activities. Obesity has become a major health problem and is now considered the No 1 killer of the body. Obesity doesn't just create Physical problems, but many medical problems in the body like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, cancer, infertility etc. Bariatric Surgery (Laparoscopic Weight Loss Surgery) has proven to be a life saving and life transforming procedure. On one end, there is tremendous weight loss and on the other end, the medical problems which have come up because obesity also get cured. Obesity is highly prevalent in people from Vapi, Navsari, Silvasa, Daman, Valsad, Umargaon and surrounding areas. All residents from these places have been travelling from to Mumbai or Surat to take benefit of Bariatric Surgery. Haria LG Rotary Hospital is joining hands with Dr Manish Motwani's Aastha Bariatrics (Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery) to create a unique, well equipped, trusted Bariatric Surgery Centre for Safe and effective Bariatric Surgery in Vapi. Dr Manish Motwani, Chief Bariatric Surgeon (Weight Loss Surgeon) and his entire team at Aastha Bariatrics, Mumbai will be visiting Haria LG Rotary Hospital regularly for OPD as well as performing Bariatric Surgeries and provide the benefit of this highly specialized surgery in Vapi. The launch of the Bariatric Surgery centre will be on the 13h of October 2021. This is a feather in the cap of Haria LG Rotary Hospital and its commitment to the wellbeing and care for the local citizens. Many organisations like Rotary Clubs, Inner Wheel Clubs, Lions Clubs, Industrial Associations, Community Groups, Social organisations have come forward to appreciate the efforts taken for the launch of this Super specialty service in Vapi.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:58 PM IST