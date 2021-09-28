Medicon 2021 seminar organised by Nadkarni Medical Foundation at Vapi

South Gujarat's renowned Hospital Twenty First Century Hospital and Nadkarni Medical Foundation organized a seminar for medical update and health awareness for cancer with more than 400 general practitioners at the famous Awadh Utopia in Vapi on Sunday 26 September 2021. The seminar was inaugurated by valsad Collector Shipra Madam and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Health Secretary Krishna Chaitanya. He was accompanied by Dr. Purnima Nadkarni and Dr. Kishore Nadkarni as Chief Guests. All the attending physicians were got briefed on cancer various stages and symptoms by cancer expert Dr Akshay Nadkarni. The entire program was beautifully planned and managed by Dr. Vaibhav Nadkarni and Dr. Aditi.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:23 PM IST