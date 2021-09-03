Complicated and serious heart surgery conducted at Haria LG Rotary Hospital, Vapi

A patient Sadanand Anchan, 67, residing in Vapi suffered a heart attack on 3rd August, 2021. On the 10th day after the Heart attack, he had another massive heart attack and part of the partition-wall between the left and right side of heart developed a big hole. He was seen by Dr. Kalpesh Malik, Senior Cardiac Surgeon who advised that an urgent surgery is needed. The surgery was done on the night of 17th August, 2021 at Haria LG Rotary Hospital. The patient was shifted to CTVS (Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery) ICU in stable condition and he was discharged on 23rd August, 2021. Dr. Kalpesh S Malik said, "Post MI- Ventricular (Post-myocardial infarction ventricular) Septal Defect is an extremely rare but, highly - threatening complicated surgery. Many patients do not survive even immediately on diagnosis. Some patients who are critical like this patient to save the life need urgent surgery. We took the risk, with the consent of the patients relatives took the risk and God helped us. This patient is absolutely stable now and is finally discharged. We pray for his speedy recovery and also, I congratulate my Team for their heroic effort and hospital for its full support." Asked about the future comes for Cardiac Department at Haria L G Rotary Hospital, Dr. Kalpesh S Malik Said. "Our Future is in Cardiac Transplant.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:59 AM IST