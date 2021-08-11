Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN triggers ceremonial blast of 1st Bench of Dam and Power House of Luhri Project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN reviewed the progress of all major components of 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP. He inaugurated the Web Based Monitoring System installed at Project Site, Nirath. This State-of-Art, Live Web Based Monitoring System will expedite the construction activities and facilitate in taking quick remedial actions, in case of exigencies.

Sharma dedicated Bailey Bridge of 40-ton capacity having 40 mtr span constructed across river Satluj at Nirath, which besides enabling early completion of Project, will also facilitate the local populace, by connecting two Project Affected Panchayats of Dehra & Nithar in District Kullu to National Highway-05. On this occasion, Sharma was greeted enthusiastically by Panchayat Pradhans from Shimla and Kullu districts, as well as a large section of locals.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:33 AM IST