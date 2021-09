Mumbai Port Trust celebrated Hindi Diwas on September 14, 2021. Chairperson Rajiv Jalota lit a lamp on the occasion. The event was held online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:13 AM IST