Mumbai Port Trust celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav), a slew of programmes have been lined up by MbPT over the year. In August 2021, MbPT organised Rangoli, Drawing Competition and Slogan Competition with patriotism as the theme. All these programmes were organised in Port Trust residential colony “Nadkarni Park” and at respective departments drawing enthusiastic participation from the employees and their family members. Further, in the month of September 2021, programes on Yoga, Nutrition and exercise, self defence techniques and competition for creative writing along with Hindi Divas/pakhwada are being organised. The Port will launch save water campaign, along with Swachhata Pakhwada events and also webinar sessions for discussion on green and safer port.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:01 PM IST