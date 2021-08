Mukesh Singh Thakur from Vapi congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Heavy Industries of India Mahendranath Pandey by offering a bouquet of flowers at his office in Delhi. Mukesh Singh also made a special request to the Mahendranath Pandey to visit Vapi.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:59 AM IST