Ministry of Coal organises Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021

Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021 was carried out throughout the country by the Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India to mark "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" as country celebrates 75 years of Independence. Central Coalfields Ltd, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, under the guidance of Ministry of Coal undertook a plethora of activities varying from plantation, distribution of saplings, etc on the occassion. CCL employees and stakeholders applauded the foundation laying ceremony and inauguration of ecological parks by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS for Coal Raosaheb Patil Danve.

CCL also celebrated the Vriksharopan Abhiyaan with fervor and vigor. Over 1,00,000 saplings were planted and distributed across 53 different locations within the company. At the company headquarters in Ranchi Kanke MLA Sammari Lal along with CMD, CCL P.M. Prasad, Director Technical (P&P) Bhola Singh, Director (Finance) K. R Vasudevan and other dignitaries planted saplings to mark the occasion.

Similar programs were organized in the operational areas of the company where member of Rajya Sabha Samir Oraon, Amba Prasad MLA Barkagaon, MLA Gomia Lambodar Mahto, Ex Member of Parliament Ramendra Kumar, local mukhiyas, state government officials and other stakeholders took part.

Joshi in his message said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coal sector is devoted to fulfill the energy demands of the country through sustainable mining and due emphasis to the environmental considerations. He further added that the entire country is observing “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” and Coal India, along with its subsidiaries, is actively taking part in the celebrations.

