Coal India arm CCL seeks reconciliation of Jharkhand govt's Rs 56,000 cr dues demand

Jharkhand-based Coal India arm CCL has sought 'reconciliation' of amount of claims post the state government slapping the behemoth with a whopping demand of Rs 56,000 crore in lieu of land allotted to it for mining.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday sought immediate payment of Rs 56,000 crore "dues" to the state from the coal giant in addition to payment of royalty on coal on 'ad valorem' basis when CIL Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) Pramod Agarwal called on him.

The PSU - the world's largest coal miner that accounts for about 80 per cent of the domestic dry-fuel production has been at loggerheads with state for long over the dues and the state way back in 2014 had sought Rs 25,000 crore as 'preliminary' amount from Coal India Ltd for excavating coal in the state without paying any compensation to it.

"We have sought reconciliation of the amount of claims from the state government," Jharkhand-based CIL arm Central Coalfields Ltd Chairman cum Managing Director PM Prasad told PTI.