Coal India is committed to energize nation: Chairman, CIL

By FPJ Bureau

Pramod Agarwal after assuming charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India visited Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) situated in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Tuesday. Agarwal, a 1991 batch IAS Officer, presided a review meeting of CCL. Prior to it, he addressed the employees of company as well as stakeholders.

The new chairman paid tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine accidents at Shaheed Ashmarak, Darbhanga House. He was also given guard of honor. Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL, Vinay Dayal, Director (tech./Oprns), Coal India, V K Srivastava, Director Technical (Oprns), Bhola Singh, Director Technical (P&P) NK Agarwal Director (Fin), Vinay Ranjan, Director (Pers), CVO A.K. Srivastava, M.K Singh TS to CIL Chairman, representative/members of JCSC, Welfare Board, Safety Board, Area GMs, GMs/HODs from headquarters and others were present to grace the occasion. While addressing the gathering at packed new auditorium, Pramod Agarwal said that the company is committed to meet energy requirement of the country.

