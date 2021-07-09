Commercial coal mining: Vedanta, Hindalco among 20 bidders for coal blocks

Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries, Adani Power Maharashtra and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) are among the 20 companies that have submitted bids for 19 coal mines put up for sale in the second round of auctions for commercial mining.

Of the total 34 bids submitted by these firms, the maximum (four each) were from Aurobindo Realty & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd.

Three bids each came from Shree Satya Mines Pvt Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.

Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd, CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd and Jhar Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd submitted two bids each.

Companies like Vedanta, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd and Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd put in one bid each.

"A total of 20 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process," the coal ministry said in a statement.

A total of 34 bids have been received for the 19 coal mines, of which 10 are fully explored mines and nine are partially explored.

Four of these mines are coking coal mines while the remaining 15 are non-coking coal ones.

"Two or more bids have been received for eight coal mines," the statement said.