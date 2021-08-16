Kisan Rail completes 500 trips on Central Railway

Central Railway had the distinction of running the first Kisan Rail on 7.8.2020 and 100th trip of Kisan Rail on December 28, 2020 which was flagging off by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through weblink. 500th trip of Kisan Rail left Sangola to Muzaffarpur on 12.8.2021.

First ever Kisan Rail started from Devlali to Danapur and it was extended up to Muzaffarpur on popular demand. Pomegranate of Maharashtra reached distant markets through Sangola-Manmad link Kisan Rail which was attached to the Develali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail. Oranges from Nagpur reached markets of Delhi quickly and freshly.

The Government has also extended a subsidy of 50% to the farmers as a part of Government’s vision of Operation Green – TOP to TOTAL under Atmanirbhar Bharat abhiyan. This resulted in railways becoming the first choice of the farmers for their transportation.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway appreciated the efforts for the unique achievement of 500 trips of Kisan Rail till 12.8.2021 through which 1.69 lakh tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been transported.

Central Railway presently runs 5 Kisan Rails viz. Devlali-Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar, Raver-Adarsh Nagar Delhi and Savda-Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:21 AM IST