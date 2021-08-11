Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway conducts Inspection of Mumbai-Thane Suburban section

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway conducted inspection of Suburban section of Mumbai Division between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

Anil Kumar Lahoti started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai inspected en-route locations. He took thorough review of the work in progress of 5th and 6th line between Thane & Diva. He reviewed the infrastructure works provided and being provided at Thane station. He also taken the stock of Multi-Modal Transit Hub at existing station (SATIS) project of east side being developed by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) along with Thane Municipal Corporation. This project will help to ease the traffic congestion at Thane station.

Anil Kumar Lahoti then visited Sion station, where he conducted station inspection and discussed in detail the major issue of water logging with all concerned officials and experts. He visited the locations near Mithi River bed, all storm water drain system connected in and around station area of Sion and Chunabhatti. He also discussed in detail the initiatives being taken to prevent water logging in tracks. He also inspected the various pumping stations working to drain the water from station area. He also discussed about the further plan of action required to prevent the water logging at vulnerable locations in station areas.

Further, he inspected the micro-tunneling work, a remedial measure to prevent water logging in tracks, carried out at Sandhurst Road and micro-tunneling work in progress at Masjid station by Railways in co-ordination with municipal authorities.

All covid-19 protocols were strictly observed during the inspection.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:23 AM IST