The Indian Coast Guard coordinated International Coastal Cleanup Day – 2021 (ICC-2021) in all Coastal States/ Union Territories on 18 Sep 2021. Towards ongoing efforts of Government for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and Prime Minister’s appeal for mass cleanliness and sanitation drive, through “Swachhata Hi Seva”, Indian Coast Guard has taken the initiative to extend the campaign to Maritime Zones of India (MZI) through ‘Swachh Sagar Abhiyan’.

The International Coastal Cleanup day is conducted in various parts of the world in third week of September every year under the aegis of United Nations environment Programme (UNEP). The Indian Coast Guard responsible for safe guarding the national interests in MZI including prevention and control of marine pollution, has been coordinating this activity in India since 2006. Coast Guard’s cleanup initiative is empowering people to take an active role in the preservation and cleaning up of the beaches, which are important parts of helping the conservation of the ocean.

ALSO READ L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha commissioned into Indian Coast Guard

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:31 PM IST