IndianOil launches SERVO Greenmile and SERVO Raftaar lubricants specifically designed for BS-VI vehicles

IndianOil launched two new premium lubricants – SERVO Greenmile and SERVO Raftaar, specifically designed for BS-VI vehicles to help reduce emissions and improve engine performance. These novel and eco-friendly lubricants will help reduce carbon footprint and meet the stringent specifications for the most advanced petrol & diesel vehicles. SERVO Greenmile meets SAE 5W-30 & API SN requirements and helps reduce carbon dioxide by up to 10 %, while SERVO Raftaar meets SAE 15W-40 & API CK-4 requirements, and also helps reduce carbon footprint by 10 %.

Launching the products, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “At IndianOil, we recognise that the expansion of the bouquet of our green offerings is essential to enhance our business competitiveness in a market that is now being driven by sustainable priorities. Most of our recent product launches mark our unwavering focus on going green while achieving performance improvements.”

“The newly launched SERVO Greenmile and SERVO Raftaar reflect IndianOil's strong environmental conscience and our focus on innovation. The two new eco-friendly engine oils will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of vehicle users. SERVO Greenmile is premium engine oil for new generation petrol cars and SUVs, whereas SERVO Raftaar will enhance the driving experience for diesel vehicles while meeting the latest national and international standards,” added Mr. Vaidya

ALSO READ Voluntary drive by IndianOil employees for Konkan flood relief

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:47 AM IST