Voluntary drive by IndianOil employees for Konkan flood relief

On August 1, IndianOil employee volunteers distributed groceries, rice, cloths, sanitizers, phenyl, cleaning materials, sanitary napkins and other essentials to the 700 families in the villages of Chiplun and Rajapur, Maharashtra . IndianOil employees across Western Region locations voluntarily contributed for this relief fund containing 7200 kgs foodgrains, 400 boxes of cloths , 350 boxes containing toothpast, toothbrush, washing soup, phenyl etc. The villages almost washed away due to the flood. While distributing the groceries COVID19 norms were followed.

The aftermaths of the flood are still making the life at these villages very hard and made many villagers homeless. Piles of accumulated mud and debris can be seen in all corners of the village. Layers of mud deposited inside their house made their life even miserable. Mud covered vehicles can be seen in every corner.

Team IndianOil visited those who lost their homes and offered all their support.

Retail Outlets in the Konkan belt ensured fuel supply at all times and offered their support to the villagers by cleaning and repairing the drowned vehicles.