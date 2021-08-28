e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:06 AM IST

ICSI-WIRC, SPPU holds one day joint webinar on “Capacity Building: for Students”

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

ICSI-WIRC jointly with Savitribai Phule Pune University has successfully conducted 2nd Series of One Day Joint Webinar on theme “Capacity Building: for Students” on 25 August 2021. Around 250 Students from Various Colleges and Institutions of Savitribai Phule Pune University participated in the event. Session was initiated by CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman and CS Hrishikesh Wagh, TEFC Chairman, ICSI-WIRC. Session was inaugurated by Dr. Parag C Kalkar, Dean – Faculty of Commerce and Management, Savitribai Phule Pune University and CS Ashish Karodia, Past Chairman, WIRC. Session was conducted on key area – New Avenues for Company Secretaries in a Corporate World and Proceedings before IBC & Latest Judgements.

The esteemed Speaker for this program was CS Bharat Zanwar and Dr. S. K. Jain. Session was well appreciated by the participants.

ALSO READ

ICSI CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams 2021: Result to be out tomorrow on icsi.edu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal