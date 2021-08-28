ICSI-WIRC, SPPU holds one day joint webinar on “Capacity Building: for Students”

ICSI-WIRC jointly with Savitribai Phule Pune University has successfully conducted 2nd Series of One Day Joint Webinar on theme “Capacity Building: for Students” on 25 August 2021. Around 250 Students from Various Colleges and Institutions of Savitribai Phule Pune University participated in the event. Session was initiated by CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman and CS Hrishikesh Wagh, TEFC Chairman, ICSI-WIRC. Session was inaugurated by Dr. Parag C Kalkar, Dean – Faculty of Commerce and Management, Savitribai Phule Pune University and CS Ashish Karodia, Past Chairman, WIRC. Session was conducted on key area – New Avenues for Company Secretaries in a Corporate World and Proceedings before IBC & Latest Judgements.

The esteemed Speaker for this program was CS Bharat Zanwar and Dr. S. K. Jain. Session was well appreciated by the participants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:06 AM IST