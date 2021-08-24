ICSI CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams 2021: Result to be out tomorrow on icsi.edu

The result for the ICSI CS 2021 exam will be annonced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) tomorrow, NDTV reported.

Once declared, the result for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will be available on the official website - ww.icsi.edu.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to view and download your results:

Step1- Go to the official website of ICSI- https://www.icsi.edu/home/

Step 2- Click on the result link

Step 3- Further click on the first notification link- ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet.’

Step 4- Select the examination from the dropdown list, fill in your roll number and registration number.

Step 5- Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 6- Download and take a print out of the Formal Result cum Marks Statement.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognized body by the government in India to regulate and develop the industry of Company Secretaries in India. The institute is under the parliamentary act Company Secretaries Act, 1980 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICSI currently has more than 50,000 members and 40,000 students.

