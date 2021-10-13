HPCL organises Biofuel Exhibition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, HPCL on behalf of Oil & Gas Industry organized Biofuels Exhibition at Chandigarh. The event was inaugurated by B.K.Mohanty, Chief General Manager, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd,. in the presence of Senior Officials from Oil & Gas Industry, Academia & Industries related to Biofuel. The exhibition focused on technological advancement made in the areas of Bio-Energy along with new projects being undertaken under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the field of Biofuels.

3-D live models of 1G Ethanol plant and TPD Fully Automatic Biodiesel plant were displayed in the Exhibition. Apart from 3-D models, stalls were put up of various technologies, services and products from M/s Green Home Biogas & M/s Star Projects & Consultancy.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:45 PM IST