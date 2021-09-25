HPCL bags 11 prestigious Awards at 11th PRCI Excellence Awards 2021

HPCL juggernaut rolls on at PRCI Excellence Awards Ceremony, with 11 distinguished awards for excellence in Public Relations & Corporate Communications. In a dazzling function held at Goa on the occasion of PRCI’s 15th Global Communication Conclave, these awards were conferred by Minister of Arts & Culture, Goa, Sh. Govind Gaude in the distinguished presence of popular singer, Ms. Hema Sardesai and was received by Head Public Relations & Corporate Communication, Sh. Rajeev Goel with his team.

HPCL was presented awards for exceptional work in Annual Report, Covid Management in Public Sector, Corona Awareness Program, Internal Communication Campaign, Social Media usage during Covid-19, Corporate Film, Socially Responsible Campaign, House Journals - English & Hindi, Corporate Event and Government Communication Films.

Platinum Award for Annual Report was specifically presented to HPCL to feature the exceptional conceptualization, composition and presentation that was unmatched. An eminent Jury comprising of personalities from the field of Communication & Media and PRCI Personnel assessed the entries by Companies under various categories.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:59 AM IST