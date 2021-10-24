Honouring one’s mother is the highest honour in Tamil: Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur presented awards and honours to the winners of the SRM Tamil Peraayam Awards 2021 (Thamizh Academy Awards) at the celebration held at the Institute’s premises. The event was presided over by the Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institution and the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu and Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar.

Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Pro Chancellor (Administration) Ravi Pachamoothoo, President S. Niranjan, Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Tamil Peraayam President Karu Nagarajan among others.

Speaking on how SRMIST has been hosting Tamil Peraayam Awards each year, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, "These awards have always been stepping stones to bigger awards, the like Sahitya Akademi Award."

Addressing students he said that such awards should motivate them to take up Tamil learning and teach others as well. He insisted that students should be proud of their mother tongue and take efforts to patronize it. In his concluding remark, he said, "These awards will be given each year to encourage many more to promote the language all over the world.”

Urging students to give more time for literature Ravi Pachamoothoo said, “Students always need to be enthusiastic when coming to studying Tamil. Studying gives us knowledge but literature allows us to think.”

