Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:16 PM IST

SRM and Mahindra sign MoU for research collaboration

FPJ Bureau
The Department of Automobile Engineering under the School of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Research Valley, Mahindra World City, Chennai.

The key highlights of this MoU are, FIIP - Faculty Industry Immersion Program for SRMIST Faculty members; usage of SRM – BRIN Centre, Centre of Excellence in Automation Technologies on “Hydraulics & Pneumatics Technologies”, Mechatronics and Wind Tunnel facility for M&M’s Mahindra Research Valley (“MRV”) engineers and experimental study; MRV experts to deliver guest lectures to SRM Students and SRM Faculties to deliver trainings to MRV engineers, in turn, based on need; M&M to offer internship to SRM Students, at MRV, without any payments; Submission of joint R&D proposals to Government; Industry visit for SRM students at MRV; and any other collaborations as the parties may mutually agree on from time to time.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:16 PM IST
