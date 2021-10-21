SRM and Mahindra sign MoU for research collaboration

The Department of Automobile Engineering under the School of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Research Valley, Mahindra World City, Chennai.

The key highlights of this MoU are, FIIP - Faculty Industry Immersion Program for SRMIST Faculty members; usage of SRM – BRIN Centre, Centre of Excellence in Automation Technologies on “Hydraulics & Pneumatics Technologies”, Mechatronics and Wind Tunnel facility for M&M’s Mahindra Research Valley (“MRV”) engineers and experimental study; MRV experts to deliver guest lectures to SRM Students and SRM Faculties to deliver trainings to MRV engineers, in turn, based on need; M&M to offer internship to SRM Students, at MRV, without any payments; Submission of joint R&D proposals to Government; Industry visit for SRM students at MRV; and any other collaborations as the parties may mutually agree on from time to time.

