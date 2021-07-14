GM, Central Railway cheers Indian Contingent participating in Tokyo Olympics

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway cheered for the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by being photographed with the selfie kiosk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on July 8, 2021.

As part of the Olympic Games Campaign, a selfie photo session and “Cheer for India” moment was organised by Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA) at the prestigious precincts of CSMT Building. The selfie kiosk bearing the photographs of the present Olympians of Central Railway namely, Vandana Kataria, Monika Malik, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Rajini Etimarpu who are part of the Indian Women Hockey Team.

Kansal also interacted with the sportspersons and past Olympians with his inspiring talk. He urged the need to excel and to practice in the specific games that they belong to and also enquired about the practice facilities available to them. Additional General Manager, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other officials and sportspersons of Central Railway were present on the occasion.