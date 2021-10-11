GAIL organizes awareness sessions on City Gas Distribution and CNG as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, GAIL (India) Limited organised an awareness programme on October 1, to spread information about City Gas Distribution and Compressed Natural Gas. The programme was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It was conducted by GAIL Training Institute through hybrid mode (both physical and online) and was webcasted among GAIL employees, senior Ministry officials, employees of Oil & Gas PSU employees and students of various universities. Two awareness sessions were conducted: on ‘CGD - Creating demand for India’s Energy Sector,’ by M V Ravi Someswarudu, Executive Director, (Operations & Maintenance), GAIL, and ‘CNG - Common myths and reality’ by Anupam Mukhopadhyay, Chief General Manager (CGD - Marketing), GAIL.

Prasoon Kumar, Executive Director (HR & Law), GAIL, delivered the welcome address on the occasion. A brief on the relevance and objective of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was also given on the occasion. M C Gupta, CGM (Training) concluded the program with Vote of Thanks.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:36 AM IST