Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates medical oxygen plants set up by GAIL

New Delhi, October 8, 2021: In a major step to increase availability of medical oxygen across the country, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S Puri, inaugurated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants installed in public health facilities by Oil and Gas PSUs. These included six PSA plants installed by GAIL (India) Limited in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Another six PSA medical oxygen plants were also inaugurated by local representatives at respective locations.

GAIL (India) Limited has set up these plants at 12 government hospitals in four states - Uttar Pradesh (Auraiya, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kasganj), Madhya Pradesh (Guna, Panna, Sidhi, Bhind), Karnataka (Udupi, Bidar) and Rajasthan (Dholpur) - at a cost of over Rs 10 crores with a total capacity to the tune of 7,000 litres per minute. These are initiatives undertaken as part of GAIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:09 PM IST