Former President praises books written by Adv. Pranita Deshpande

Former President of India Pratibha Patil has praised the books written by Adv. Pranita Deshpande, who has now settled in The Hague, Netherlands. She has written two books, 'Be Your Own Sparkle' and on the freedom and security of women in India. Both these books have been appreciated by readers in India and abroad. During the visit to India Adv. Pranita Deshpande met former President Pratibha Patil in Pune and presented these two books to the former President of India. Pratibha Patil discussed with Adv. Pranita Deshpande regarding this book.

In this discussion, Pratibhatai Patil mentioned the work done by women in India in various fields and said that the work of women should be appreciated. Former President Pratibha Patil also said that women in India are at the forefront in all these fields and the work of all these women needs to be properly documented.

"Pratibha Patil, India's first woman president, appreciated the writing in my book on women's liberation in India," Pranita Deshpande said this time.

Pranita Deshpande also briefed former President Pratibha Patil about Ansh Overseas, an import-export company which will help Indian farmers to expand their horizon by exporting their products in the European market.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:29 AM IST