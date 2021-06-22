East Central Railway observes International Yoga Day

On June 21, 2021, 7th “International Yoga Day” was widely celebrated in East Central Railway. On this occasion, under the leadership of General Manager Lalit Chandra Trivedi, Principal Heads of Departments, President of Women Welfare Organization Kaumudi Trivedi and senior railway officers performed yoga at Patliputra Railway Complex located in Digha, Patna. The program was inaugurated by the General Manager Lalit Chandra Trivedi by lighting the lamp.

The yoga gurus present on the occasion threw light on the benefits of yoga. The yoga guru got the activities of various types of asanas and pranayama done and apprised the railway officers and employees about the multi-dimensional benefits of this. During this, the Kovid protocol was strictly followed